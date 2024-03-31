Expand / Collapse search

Houston city controller suggests ways to manage budget deficit

Published  March 31, 2024 12:01pm CDT
Houston faces fiscal crunch, more than trash toll needed

Houston City Controller Chris Hollins urges more revenue solutions beyond trash toll to tackle Houston's $160 million deficit and firefighter pay commitments.

HOUSTON - Houston city controller Chris Hollins appearing to endorse a revenue generating measure needed to help fill a $160 million dollar deficit and the additional annual cost of servicing the $650 million wage settlement with the firefighters' union.

 Hollins said it will take more than a "trash toll" to balance the books because the labor deal also commits the city to raising firefighter pay in each of the next five years.

 Lest we forget, refusing to pay as we go and "kicking-the-can-down the road" during each of former mayor Sylvester Turner's 8 years in office is what created this balloon payment - which will ultimately cost taxpayers more than a billion dollars when you factor in interest over the 25 years of the bond 