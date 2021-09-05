Helping the homeless or hiding the problem- What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Also taking effect this week, a statewide ban on homeless encampments - a measure that drew substantial bi-partisan support.

The measure was triggered in part by the escalating number of folks pitching tents in the capital city of Austin creating what many have described as a public safety and sanitation crisis.

Violators of the ban are now subject to a class c misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 dollar fine.

Critics of this measure say it criminalizes homelessness without the state providing near enough in the way of resources to attack the underlying problem.

Does anyone see this measure as an attack on "individual liberty"?

