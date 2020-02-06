Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in the hot seat with Greg Groogan on What's Your Point?

Harris County Attorney Kim Ogg sat down with What's Your Point host Greg Groogan to talk about current reform, her campaign and what she wants to accomplish in a second term.

She also talked about the District Attorney's Office program called "Make it Right". On Saturday, February 15, this program to will help people clean up their record by getting outstanding warrants removed and pending cases resolved for FREE and NO risk of arrest

Incumbent Kim Ogg is opposed in the Texas Democratic Primary by:

Carvana Cloud

Audia Jones

Todd Overstreet