Harris County DA Kim Ogg says "the defunding of law enforcement has to stop" - What's Your Point?

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg this week demanded $6 million from the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court to hire additional prosecutors to attack the massive backlog of criminal cases and lighten the crushing load with which her current staff is contending.

"Every single day we delay crime, victims suffer, and the backlog continues to exacerbate the crime problem on the street because we have so many offenders on bail awaiting trial who are violent, repeat and predatory. The reason we are here today is that the "defunding" of law enforcement in Harris County must stop," said Ogg.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Administrator Dave Berry claim the DA’s office is well-funded, even though Ogg's prosecutors have an average load of more than 500 cases each.

Watch more discussions on local politics - What's Your Point?