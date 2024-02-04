Former District 18 Congressman Craig Washington supports Amanda Edwards
Houston - In the battle to represent the 18th congressional district, former Houston City Council member Amanda Edward is challenging longtime incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee in the Democratic primary.
Edwards says folks in the 18th are primed for "constructive change" - and she joins me today along with former Congressman Craig Washington....who is here to offer his support.
Craig Washington "They need to pass the torch to a new generation."