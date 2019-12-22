Federal claims court rules Army Corps of Engineers liable for flooding

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is liable for damages to a group of Houston-area homes and businesses flooded by two federally owned reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey because the inundation was due to how the federal government built and maintained the dams. Tuesday's ruling by Senior U.S. Judge Charles Lettow in Washington. D.C. is part of a test case involving 13 properties located upstream of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs that were flooded in 2017. The property owners say the agency knew the reservoirs would inundate homes and businesses on adjacent private property. Their attorney, Daniel Charest, says his clients can now move the case to trial to determine damages.