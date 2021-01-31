Fallout continues from Harding Street raid - What's Your Point?

A new wave of indictments in the cascading scandal surrounding HPD's deadly Harding Street drug raid.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

As the investigation reached its second grim anniversary, the number of officers facing criminal charges has climbed to a dozen with indictments ranging from murder to ripping off taxpayers with fraudulent overtime claims.

READ MORE:

Grand jury indicts 6 more Houston police officers

Family files lawsuit on two-year anniversary of Harding Street raid

Advertisement

Meantime, the family of deceased victims Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, who were riddled with bullets in the 'no-knock raid", marked the milestone by filing a long-awaited lawsuit in federal court alleging "excessive deadly force" and a clear violation of their loved ones' constitutional rights.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel: Marcus Davis, restauranteur, and host of "Fish Grits and Politics", Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, legal analyst, Susanna Dokupil, conservative attorney, Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; "why is this excruciating journey to the ugly truth taking so long?"

Watch more What's Your Point discussions