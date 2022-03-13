Everyone's still looking for answers in Harris County vote count fiasco - What's Your Point?

We are all still grappling with the sheer depth of dysfunction that painfully unraveled around Harris County’s primary election.

A quick recap of the low-lights, Harris was the only Texas County unable to count all of its ballots before the state's 24-hour deadline expired.

Election administrator Isabel Longoria later assured a judge that while egregiously tardy, all the votes were accounted for, only to learn that no fewer than 10,000 early ballots had been somehow misplaced and never counted. The discovery was made not by her staff, but by the Secretary of State's office.

Before this epic fail - the independent election division was touted to bring accuracy, reliability, and efficiency. The actual results have fallen miserably short.