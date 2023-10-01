EPA takes command of cleanup plan at San Jacinto River waste pits

"The EPA is sounding alarm they are done negotiating, and they are ready for this site to be cleaned up and that is exactly what we need, it is a ticking time bomb in the San Jacinto river." — Jackie Medcalf

Jackie Medcalf of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance talking about the massive dioxin dump known as the San Jacinto River Waste Pits.

It's been six long years since the Environmental Protection Agency ordered Waste Management and International Paper to completely extract tons of cancer-causing material from beside and beneath the river.

And while 66 hundred truckloads have been hauled away - the majority of the toxins remain untouched...largely due to delay tactics deployed by the Fortune 500 polluters.

According to Medcalf, the EPA is now taking complete command of the clean-up and accepting no more excuses, alternatives, or delays.

