Expand / Collapse search

Education savings accounts, school choice, vouchers whatever you call it Abbott says it's inevitable

By
Published  June 2, 2024 11:49am CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Gov. Abbott wins the seats he needs to pass his education savings plan

Governor Abbott and others worked hard in the Republican Primary runoff this past month to be certain that when the next Texas Legislative session begins, school choice will become an option for some parents in Texas.

Houston - A calm, but clearly "victorious" Governor Greg Abbott this week in Houston - after successfully laying siege to the last Republican holdouts opposing his plan to allow state education dollars to follow the student - even when that child attends a private school.

To the naysayers - Abbott pointed to 31 other states with some form of "choice" option... And the reality that traditional public education in places like Florida and Arizona simply hasn't collapsed.

It's been a long, hard slog for the governor, but like it or not, he's bringing vouchers to Texas.