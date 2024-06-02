Education savings accounts, school choice, vouchers whatever you call it Abbott says it's inevitable

A calm, but clearly "victorious" Governor Greg Abbott this week in Houston - after successfully laying siege to the last Republican holdouts opposing his plan to allow state education dollars to follow the student - even when that child attends a private school.

To the naysayers - Abbott pointed to 31 other states with some form of "choice" option... And the reality that traditional public education in places like Florida and Arizona simply hasn't collapsed.

It's been a long, hard slog for the governor, but like it or not, he's bringing vouchers to Texas.