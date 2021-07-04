Expand / Collapse search

Dream of home ownership getting harder to make a reality- What's Your Point

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A two-class society deepening here in Harris County - one class earning enough income to purchase a house...and the other larger and growing segment, "locked-out" of homeownership, and locked-in to renting on a pretty much permanent basis.

Troubling research released by the kinder institute revealed that 51% of Harris county families devote nearly a third of their income to housing,  with one in four spending half of what they bring in for monthly rent.

Affordable Housing

"The real estate sector can't solve the affordable housing process. They don't want to solve the affordable housing crisis," says Ben Hirsch with West Street Recovery.

Housing is increasingly scarce, rents are rising and Kinder reports that in 2019, before the pandemic, one out of eleven rental households in Harris County, received an eviction notice.

Dream of home ownership not becoming a reality for many

The cost of all levels of housing has rapidly increased...so does that mean the dream of homeownership will move beyond the reach of the working class or is the current scarcity a "temporary" condition?
 

Some on the left see "housing" as a basic human right and want a great deal more government intervention

