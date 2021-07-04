Dream of home ownership getting harder to make a reality- What's Your Point

A two-class society deepening here in Harris County - one class earning enough income to purchase a house...and the other larger and growing segment, "locked-out" of homeownership, and locked-in to renting on a pretty much permanent basis.

Troubling research released by the kinder institute revealed that 51% of Harris county families devote nearly a third of their income to housing, with one in four spending half of what they bring in for monthly rent.

"The real estate sector can't solve the affordable housing process. They don't want to solve the affordable housing crisis," says Ben Hirsch with West Street Recovery.

Housing is increasingly scarce, rents are rising and Kinder reports that in 2019, before the pandemic, one out of eleven rental households in Harris County, received an eviction notice.

"Homeownership is really becoming out of reach for renters." — Luis Guajardo Kinder Institute

The cost of all levels of housing has rapidly increased...so does that mean the dream of homeownership will move beyond the reach of the working class or is the current scarcity a "temporary" condition?



Some on the left see "housing" as a basic human right and want a great deal more government intervention

