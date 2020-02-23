Derrick Reed Democratic primary candidate for District 22 in the hot seat- What's Your Point?

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Democratic primary Congressional District 22 candidate Derrick Reed about healthcare, criminal justice reform, immigration, and taxes,

Congressional District 22 includes the majority of Fort Bend County and the northern part of Brazoria County, including Pearland and Alvin, as well as a small part of Harris County around Friendswood. The district is currently represented by Republican Congressman Pete Olson who announced in July of last year that he would not seek reelection.

More information about Derrick Reed on his website.

Other Democratic primary candidates for Congressional District 22

Nyanza Moore

Carmine Petrillo

Sri Preston Kulkarni

