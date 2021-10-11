Democrats feel transgender athlete bill is a solution in search of a problem - What's Your Point?

"Don't be a Grinch. Let your heart grow. Please let me run as fast as I can, skin my knee sliding into home and cheer for my teammates when they win let me play with girls because I am a girl. "

The powerful plea of an 8-year-old to Texas lawmakers.

For the fourth time, this year Republicans in Austin are pressing legislation that would limit trans-kids to participating only on athletic teams which correspond to their gender at birth.

Transgender athlete bill called for in 3rd special session

Democrats argue, aside from being discriminatory - this measure is a "solution in search of a problem".

Last week we discussed how state leadership was shocked to learn the fragile power grid won't be anywhere near fully weatherized this winter.

The Texas power grid, ready for winter?

Am I wrong to suggest - that maybe that critical issue is far more worthy of their time and attention than policing "trans-kids"?

