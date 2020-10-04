Debating the debate, Round One, white supremacists, masks, and taxes - What's Your Point?

Much has been said and written about the first presidential debate - almost none of it good. Chaotic, coarse, absent even a modicum of civility or respect.

Rice university Sophmore Ashley Pena, said it reminded her of " two little kids arguing" for 90 painful minutes. Most of the world agreed.

Aside from the constant interruptions and shouting, round one of President Trump versus Former Vice-President Biden will be remembered for the president's apparent shout-out to a group touting white supremacy.

"Proud Boys, stand down and stand by..." — President Donald Trump

It took nearly two days for President Trump to walk back what many saw as a "dog whistle" for future violence and declare that he in fact condemns right-wing, hate groups like the Klan and the Proud Boys.

This week's panel: Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst, and Houston attorney,

Craig Jackson, professor TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Isabel Longoria, senior adviser Harris County Clerk join host Greg Groogan to debate the debate..

