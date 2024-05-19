Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:37 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Daniel Perry, convicted and sentenced for killing a BLM protestor granted pardon by Governor Abbott

By
Published  May 19, 2024 1:51pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Governor Greg Abbott this week issued a full pardon to Daniel Perry, the Austin Uber driver who shot and killed an armed protester back in 2020 during a "Black Lives Matter" protest.

Abbott pardons driver in BLM protest death

Governor Abbott pardons Daniel Perry, the Uber driver convicted of murder for shooting an armed protester during a 2020 BLM protest, citing Texas's robust stand-your-ground laws.

 Perry claimed he acted in self-defense when he fired at Garrett Foster who was wielding an  AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

 An Austin jury saw it differently - convicting Perry of murder and sentencing him to 25 years in prison.

 On Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously in favor of a pardon,  which the governor granted - writing "Texas has one of the strongest "stand your ground" laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney"

Watch more WHAT'S YOUR POINT?