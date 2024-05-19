Daniel Perry, convicted and sentenced for killing a BLM protestor granted pardon by Governor Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott this week issued a full pardon to Daniel Perry, the Austin Uber driver who shot and killed an armed protester back in 2020 during a "Black Lives Matter" protest.

Perry claimed he acted in self-defense when he fired at Garrett Foster who was wielding an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

An Austin jury saw it differently - convicting Perry of murder and sentencing him to 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously in favor of a pardon, which the governor granted - writing "Texas has one of the strongest "stand your ground" laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney"

