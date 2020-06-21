COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise and Texas continues to reopen - What's Your Point?

Fact, COVID-19 infections, and hospitalizations have been rising steadily in a largely re-opened Texas. Also, a fact, the roughly 3,000 patients in the hospital right now represent 0.01% of the state's total population. Barraged with pleas from outside experts and political opponents to "pause" the pace of re-opening, Governor Greg Abbott says "there's no reason to be alarmed" adding "jobs can be maintained "without jeopardizing the health of the community" if Texans will simply act responsibly. In what appears to be a concession to local leaders, Abbott is allowing elected officials throughout the state to mandate the wearing of masks in businesses where social distancing is difficult or impossible.

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Michele Maples, conservative attorney, Tomaro Bell, SuperNeighborhood leader and Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Senior legal and political analyst join Greg Groogan to share their thoughts about whether Texas is heading in the right or wrong direction in fighting the pandemic.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in the greater Houston area.

HARRIS COUNTY - June 19, 2020 Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed an order that mandates all businesses must require the wearing of protective masks by customers and employees. It takes effect Monday, June 22.

Hidalgo says the order only pertains to people above the age of 10. During a press briefing, Hidalgo explained the same exceptions as before exist with wearing masks. People exercising, driving alone, pumping gas or eating won't be required to wear face masks. Hidalgo pointed out that wearing face coverings is not a replacement for social distancing. She also explained that her new order is good for business. Hidalgo said businesses who did not require masks had a competitive advantage over businesses that required customers to wear masks.

"This is not a time for grandstanding or scoring political points," Hidalgo said to many people who criticized the county's previous stay home order.

When it comes to enforcement of this new order, Hidalgo said, "We are not a police state. Every order is about education. That's why we need everyone to work together as a community."

Businesses can be fined $1,000 per violation, according to the order signed by Hidalgo. Customers cannot be fined for violating this mask order. This order will be in effect until June 30.