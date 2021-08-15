COVID-19 cases rising, back to school season and a frenzy of mask mandate lawsuits - What's Your Point?

"Right now we are seeing the highest number of children in our hospitals then we have seen in the entire pandemic and it's still the summer. School hasn't even started yet." — Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

With the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas spiking four-fold in the space of a month, counties and school districts in the Lone Star State are openly defying Governor Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is among those sounding the alarm.

She’s ordering anyone entering a school or daycare facility to 'mask-up".

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefeee filing litigation seeking to nullify the governor's prohibition on mask mandates.



Hidalgo has plenty of company, with leaders in Travis County, Dallas County, and the Rio Grande valley - all defying the governor.

