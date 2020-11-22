Coronavirus continues to surge across the U.S. - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel Bob Price, Associate Editor, Breitbart Texas, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, Latino Politics and News – KPFT join Greg Grogan to talk about the pandemic as a contagion weary nation is caught in the middle of a deadly, third major surge of coronavirus cases and the blessed prospect of genuine relief.

With multiple highly effective vaccines poised for mass distribution in the coming months each life lost in the interim seems particularly painful. As multiple states reel-back into various states of lockdown, the CDC warns Americans against the real risk of gathering with too many loved ones for Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 Latest news

Meantime, as COVID-19 cases in El Paso and Texas panhandle communities overwhelm health providers, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says there will be no more shutdowns decision Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo calls a fatal mistake.

