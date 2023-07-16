Controversial low-income housing project raises concerns over contamination- What's Your Point?

Speaking out in protest, longtime Houstonian Alan Atkinson says," The Mayor's office decided to build this 400-unit low-income housing project in the worst imaginable spot and the most contaminated property anywhere on Buffalo Bayou."

Atkinson claims the property at 800 Middle Street is adjacent to the city's old Velasco trash incineration site and has been deeply contaminated by decades of burning all kinds of garbage. A process that has left behind toxic substances like arsenic, beryllium, dioxin, and lead.

The Houston Housing Authority tells FOX 26 the area has been "remediated" and private testing has shown it's now safe for habitation.

Turns out this project is one of those highly profitable "public facility corporations"....that the Texas legislature just targeted with severe restrictions. What’s Your Point?