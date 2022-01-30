Continuing controversies at Houston Community College- What's Your Point?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Speaking from experience, when veteran "what's your point?" panelist Tomaro Bell believes a topic should be discussed on this program....good luck telling her 'no".

That said, Houston community college holds the dubious distinction of enduring, over the space of just five years, the federal conviction of two different elected board members for accepting bribes.

Meantime, another board member is embroiled in a deeply scandalous sexual harassment lawsuit....while Chancellor Cesar Maldonado Is accused in separate civil litigation of, and I quote "a type of modern-day Jim Crow policy, practice and custom to get rid of black employees" and replace them with Latinos.

In the past few weeks - a new controversy has emerged - with folks on the Northside claiming they've been intentionally frozen out of representation on the board.



