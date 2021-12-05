Expand / Collapse search

City hall housing controversy continues in depth - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Additional information surfaced this week regarding preferential treatment in the bidding process at city hall. The WYP panel discusses the details and who gets hurt the most.

It's the scandal he just can't seem to shake.

 I’m talking about Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and the multi-million dollar deal rigging allegations brought by his former housing director Tom McCaseland.

 Enter the Texas general land office - which oversees nearly half-a-billion dollars in Harvey relief funding.

McCaseland's whistle-blowing triggered a General Land Office review of millions of dollars worth of previous deals submitted by the city....and enough irregularities to warrant a complete freeze on all projects - past and future.

 And then this week - a damning chunk of journalism by the Houston Chronicle's Dylan McGuiness and Mike Morris which provided additional significant evidence that "the fix" was truly in on a $15 million dollar deal directly benefiting the mayor's ex-law partner.

 Panel - turner has weathered other storms, can he get clear of this one?

