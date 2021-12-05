City hall housing controversy continues in depth - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It's the scandal he just can't seem to shake.

I’m talking about Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and the multi-million dollar deal rigging allegations brought by his former housing director Tom McCaseland.

Enter the Texas general land office - which oversees nearly half-a-billion dollars in Harvey relief funding.

McCaseland's whistle-blowing triggered a General Land Office review of millions of dollars worth of previous deals submitted by the city....and enough irregularities to warrant a complete freeze on all projects - past and future.

And then this week - a damning chunk of journalism by the Houston Chronicle's Dylan McGuiness and Mike Morris which provided additional significant evidence that "the fix" was truly in on a $15 million dollar deal directly benefiting the mayor's ex-law partner.

Panel - turner has weathered other storms, can he get clear of this one?

