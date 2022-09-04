City and County adding bond referendum to ballot- What's Your Point?

Also on the ballot this November, requests by both the city of Houston and Harris County to borrow lots of money, which you, the citizens, will be responsible for paying back over time.

The Democratic majority on the Commissioners’ court is asking for permission to issue $1.2 billion in so-called "capital improvement" bonds to invest in unspecified upgrades for roads, parks, drainage, and safety projects.

Meantime, Houston City Council and Mayor Sylvester Turner are proposing approval of nearly a half billion dollars in new debt to fund a range of projects including parks, animal control, and firefighting facilities.

Given the current state of household budgets - do you believe there's a willingness by taxpayers to shoulder this load?