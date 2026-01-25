Water main break outside Houston Whataburger near Chimney Rock, Westheimer
HOUSTON - A water main break is causing water to gush multiple feet up in the air in front of a Whataburger in the Galleria area.
What we know:
The City of Houston reported a water leak on Chimney Rock Road near Westheimer around 6 a.m.
What we don't know:
It has not been reported when the break will be fixed.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as we receive more information.
The Source: City of Houston service requests