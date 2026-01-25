Water main break outside Houston Whataburger near Chimney Rock, Westheimer

The Brief Water main break gushes water multiple feet into the air outside a Whataburger on Chimney Rock Road in the Galleria. It has not been reported when the break will be fixed.



A water main break is causing water to gush multiple feet up in the air in front of a Whataburger in the Galleria area.

Water main break in Galleria

What we know:

The City of Houston reported a water leak on Chimney Rock Road near Westheimer around 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported when the break will be fixed.

