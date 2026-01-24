Houston winter storm forecast: Arctic blast arriving overnight

The Brief FOX 26 STORM ALERT WEEKEND Arctic blast arrives late Saturday into Sunday Ice risk and dangerously cold wind chills Saturday–Monday



The coldest air and highest ice risk from the winter storm will arrive early Sunday morning, ending Sunday afternoon.

Arctic blast arrives Saturday into Sunday

A strong Arctic front is expected to push through late Saturday and all day Sunday, bringing a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures along with gusty north winds.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts:

Winter Storm Warning for most of SE Texas including Houston

Ice Storm Warning for Polk, San Jacinto & Walker counties

Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas

Extreme Cold Warning for all of Southeast Texas

These alerts highlight the potential for freezing rain, sleet, and dangerously cold air as the front undercuts lingering moisture.

Several types of winter weather alerts have been issued across Southeast Texas as of Jan. 24, 2026.

The timing of when temperatures fall below freezing still varies across computer models, but the coldest air and highest ice risk will arrive early Sunday morning, ending Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will likely fall sharply late Saturday night and remain near freezing all day Sunday with a major concern for ice accumulation Sunday morning.

Some light snow is possible midday, followed by clearing and colder air.

Ice threat, dangerous cold

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures Sunday which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancelations should be expected.

Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.



Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.