Can the Democrats hold the House through the midterm elections - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - The mid-terms are now just 11 months away, and Republicans are now a prohibitive favorite to re-take the House. That's not me talking, that's Vegas, where odds-makers place the Democratic chances of holding the majority at 18%
FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
The same goes in the Senate - albeit, oddsmakers rate the battle for the equally split upper chamber far closer.
The border mess, the debacle leaving Afghanistan, troubling inflation, and a social spending bill that re-defines "big-ticket item" have collectively depressed the President's approval rating to just above 40% what must he do to turn it around?
Advertisement