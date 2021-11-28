Can the Democrats hold the House through the midterm elections - What's Your Point?

The mid-terms are now just 11 months away, and Republicans are now a prohibitive favorite to re-take the House. That's not me talking, that's Vegas, where odds-makers place the Democratic chances of holding the majority at 18%

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The same goes in the Senate - albeit, oddsmakers rate the battle for the equally split upper chamber far closer.

The border mess, the debacle leaving Afghanistan, troubling inflation, and a social spending bill that re-defines "big-ticket item" have collectively depressed the President's approval rating to just above 40% what must he do to turn it around?

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions