Can free speech go to far- the case of Marjorie Taylor Greene - What's Your Point?

No question Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is controversial. In that category, she has plenty of company on capitol hill on both sides of the aisle.

And yet Taylor Greene has descended to the separate classification of "perilously unhinged", with social media posts suggesting the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was a "false flag " operation.

There's also her connection to the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel; This week’s panel, Marcus Davis, restauranteur and host of "Fish Grits and Politics", Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, legal analyst, Susanna Dokupil, conservative attorney, Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; " Free speech is one thing, but should this type of messaging disqualify her from serving in our nation's government?

