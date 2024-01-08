Buckingham shocked city "failed to comply with federal law"

Pratchett Bhatt tells FOX 26's Greg Groogan - "I was always just given the run-around and I was always spoken to very rudely and always dismissed by the city officials like I was some kind of burden."

Harvey survivor Pratchet Bhatt describing his frustrating struggle to access federally funded "re-location" dollars through the city of Houston.

Bhatt was among nearly a thousand Houstonians evicted from their homes when the city bought four flood-prone complexes...again...with federal money.

Now more than six years after the storm, the Texas General Land Office says only 15 percent of the residents eligible for substantial re-location cash actually received any aid via the city.

Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham told FOX 26 she was shocked by the City of Houston’s "failure to comply with federal law."

The General Land Office is now hoping to contact residents directly who've been shortchanged - and distribute some the 200 million federal relief dollars the city has yet to access.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024