Billionaires and their millions going into presidential campaigns - What's Your Point?

To call Florida “critical” in the coming presidential election is a massive understatement. If Donald Trump loses the sunshine state, he loses.

That’s why this week’s revelation from billionaire Michael Bloomberg could prove game-changing, The former presidential candidate has committed $100 million dollars for Joe Biden in Florida.

On the flip side, the Trump campaign, having burned through much of its cash, received the welcome news that casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson is contributing up to $50 million to fund the re-election bid.

Host Greg Groogan leads this week's panel ; Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant. in a conversation about campaign funding support and the importance of Florida in the outcome of this year's election.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s late-stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Donald Trump. A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

epublicans, however, feel confident in their chances in the state, pointing to GOP wins in 2018 and stronger-than-expected turnout in 2016 as evidence the state is trending in their direction. They’ve invested millions in Florida focused on Latino outreach and boosting their field operation, and the state’s size and diversity makes campaigns there expensive.

In a sign that Bloomberg's planned investment put Trump on alert, however, the president tweeted out his disdain for Bloomberg on Sunday morning, referencing the attacks the businessman received at a Democratic primary debate in February from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead," he tweeted.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about Biden’s strengths. Despite spending $1 billion on his campaign, Bloomberg struggled and dropped out in March, quickly endorsing Biden.

