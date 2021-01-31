Biden's climate action plan and the Texas economy- What's Your Point?

With his words and with his pen President Joe Biden is taking a sledgehammer to the fossil fuel industry, all in the name of reversing climate change, a sweeping initiative aimed at creating a carbon-neutral nation in the space of a decade.

"Our plans are ambitious, but we are America. We’re bold. We are unwavering in the pursuit of jobs and innovation, science and discovery. We can do this, we must do this, and we will do this." — President Joe Biden, January 27, 2021

Transcript of President Biden's comments before signing climate action plan executive orders.

But from the leader of the Lone Star State, heavy push back and a pledge to protect the Texas oil patch and the livelihoods it creates.

"Texas is not going to stand idly by and watch the Biden administration kill jobs." — Texas Governor Greg Abbott

And while the new president promises new "clean energy employment" many here and across the country are bracing for hard times ahead.

"The President was able to, you know, put us out of work by signing a piece of paper." — Neal Crabtree, laid off Keystone XL Pipeline worker

The President says reducing fossil fuel consumption will be at the very center of America's domestic, national security, and foreign policy.

Texas is home to a full 40% of America's petroleum and 25% t of its natural gas.

This week’s panel, Marcus Davis, restauranteur and host of "Fish Grits and Politics", Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, legal analyst, Susanna Dokupil, conservative attorney, Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst discuss the implications.

