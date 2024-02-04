Biden starts to make a comeback in recent poll against Trump

While the November 5th election is still 9 months away- if Americans were choosing a president today - the folks who run the Quinnipiac University poll tell us Joe Biden would win 50 to 44 - among registered voters.

While this is just one poll and much can...and likely will change...the poll also tells us Biden currently enjoys a double-digit advantage with both "independents" and....female voters.

Panel - while Biden’s overall approval rating is still underwater at 41 percent - these poll numbers are a substantial improvement for the incumbent president.