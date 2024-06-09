Biden signs order limiting asylum at the southern border- What's Your Point?

"We must face the simple truth - to protect America as a land that welcomes immigrants, we must first secure the border and secure it now." — President Joe Biden

Speaking about the immigration crisis with a sense of urgency glaringly absent during the previous 1,229 days of his presidency - Joe Biden issued executive orders aimed at slowing the flow of unlawful crossings.

With as many as 10 million people having already entered the country during his term without an invitation or documentation - the president says he's decided to act now, because Republicans have rejected border security legislation offered earlier this year in Congress.

Of course, it is lost on absolutely no one - that Mr. Biden's initiative comes less than six months from the election and involves an unaddressed crisis which polling tells us is currently costing him millions of votes.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R -Texas) commented, " So between now and election day do I think the Biden administration is going to try and play some politics and try to decrease the numbers at the border a little bit so they can say nah the problem is solved probably, but I think their view is that American voters are gullible. I don't think that's right. I don't think people are stupid."

Simple question - is this too little and far too late?

"It's a little late, isn't it, Mr. President? It's a little late. You can't make this cat walk backwards." — Senator John Kennedy (R-Lousiana)

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana with a line I hadn't heard before regarding Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour stab at limited border restrictions - restrictions immigrant advocates are labeling a major "betrayal" by the president.

Joe Biden catching hell from both sides - is it warranted?

