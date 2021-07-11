Another hat in the ring for Governor's chair - What's Your Point?
Former state Republican Party chairman Allen West formally announcing his quest for a much bigger job.
The retired Lt. Colonel and one-time Florida congressman joins Dallas businessman Don Huffines and political commentator Chad Pratheron on the Republican primary ballot.
Both are looking to oust incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, and both are attacking hard from the hyper-conservative flank of the GOP
This is significant competition and many believe a catalyst for Abbott’s hard tack to the right, on the border, on critical race theory, and a host of other issues.