Another hat in the ring for Governor's chair - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Former state Republican Party chairman Allen West formally announcing his quest for a much bigger job.

Allen West joins Governors's race

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about GOP candidates running against Greg Abbott for governor.


The retired Lt. Colonel and one-time Florida congressman joins Dallas businessman Don Huffines and political commentator Chad Pratheron on the Republican primary ballot.

Both are looking to oust incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, and both are attacking hard from the hyper-conservative flank of the GOP
This is significant competition and many believe a catalyst for Abbott’s hard tack to the right, on the border, on critical race theory, and a host of other issues. 
 