Another general distances himself from President Trump - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, and Antonio Diaz, host Latino Politics and News joins Greg Groogan in a discussion about General Mark Milley's apology to the nation for his involvement in the walk from the White House to Lafayette Square where protesters were forcibly cleared from the area for a presidential photo op.

WASHINGTON - Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, added to the already extraordinary tension between the Pentagon and President Donald Trump on Thursday, declaring he'd been wrong to stride in uniform with Trump past protesters who had been cleared from Lafayette Square to a photo op at a church.

Milley said his presence in combat fatigues amid protests over racial injustice “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“I should not have been there,” the Joint Chiefs chairman said in remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

Milley’s statement risked the wrath of a president sensitive to anything hinting of criticism of events he has staged. Pentagon leaders’ relations with the White House already were tense after a disagreement last week over Trump’s threat to use federal troops to quell civil unrest triggered by George Floyd’s death in police custody.

After Defense Secretary Mark Esper knocked down the idea of using active-duty troops against American citizens, Trump castigated him in a face-to-face meeting. And the president had blistering criticism for his first defense secretary, Gen. Jim Mattis after Mattis condemned Trump's Lafayette Square action.

