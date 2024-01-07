An end in sight, Houston's firefighter feud - What's Your Point?

:You do not sue your first responders in John Whitmire’s administration." — John Whitmire, Houston Mayor, Inaugural speech

And less than 24 hours later, Houston’s mayor began making good on his word - ordering the city to abandon all pending litigation against its long-suffering first responders.

Those of you who watch this program know who is to blame for seven years of labor contract impasse and millions of tax-payer dollars wasted on a doomed, vindictive legal fight.

Former mayor Sylvester Turner has left his successor and those very same taxpayers a gigantic "balloon note" which some say could approach a billion dollars for "back pay" owed... And benefits are neither negotiated nor delivered.

That said, union president Marty Lancton appears highly confident a "just and fair" outcome is finally heading firefighters’ way. "We are looking forward to working with Mayor Whitmire hand in hand in collaboration and fixing these problems. They are going to get fixed. It takes real solutions. It takes real people sitting down and it takes people's willingness to find a solution."

While it’s not going to be cheap - I think we can all agree... It has to be done.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024