Allegations of abuse of migrant children at San Antonio facility - What's Your Point?

On Wednesday, Texas child welfare officials acknowledged that 3 allegations of sexual abuse of immigrant children housed at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum are being investigated.

Breaking the news was Governor Greg Abbott, who blasted the facility sheltering 1300 unaccompanied teens as a "health and safety nightmare".

"The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children. To end this abuse the Biden Administration must immediately shut down this facility" — Texas Governor Greg Abbott

