Abbott's ultimatum, pass school choice or more legislative sessions- What's Your Point?
Do you think state dollars should follow the child, even if parents pick non-public school?
Houston - Governor Greg Abbott is calling lawmakers back to the state capitol to once again consider his proposal to offer Texas families school choice.
While the controversial measure fell short of passage during the regular session - Abbott is clearly hopeful he can convince enough rural house republicans to buck the desires of their influential school district superintendents...and fall in line.
That could be a tall task given how Dan Patrick and the Senate have treated the lower chamber in the wake of the Paxton impeachment trial....agree/disagree?