Supporters of school choice say state funding should 'follow the child'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is signaling strong support for the "school choice" initiatives, also known as "vouchers."

The measure is drawing substantial public support, especially in the state's urban areas. A recent poll by the University of Houston-Hobby School of Public Affairs found 61 percent of Texans favor "school choice."

FOX 26 spoke with multiple parents at Houston's Westbury Christian School ahead of Abbott's "State-of-the-State" address.

"We want to choose where we send our kids to school, following our core values, so I think it would a fantastic opportunity to use those funds where our children actually attend," said Dr. Justin Washington whose child attends Westbury Christian.

Currently in Texas, around $10,000 a year is set aside to educate each child in a public school.

If approved in the Texas Legislature, a "school choice" measure would allow parents to opt for a private school or home school, with at least a portion of the tuition and costs offset by state funding.

"I think parents should have a choice of where they send their kids and I think the money should follow them," said Jennifer Bruce, a mother of three Westbury Christian students.

While opponents claim vouchers would siphon off critical resources from public schools, advocates of "choice" say students should not be forced by economic circumstances to attend schools that are failing or simply a "bad fit."

"We choose it because what we see in the public school system is not working for our children. That's why we chose to go find somebody more like who we are as parents and teachers," said Matt Murphy, a Westbury Christian parent.

Murphy contends competition created by "school choice" could actually compel local public school districts to improve their performance so that all students benefit.