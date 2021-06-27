A reliable power grid summer and winter - What's Your Point?

The WYP panel talks about the reliability of the power grid and the ERCOT call to reduce energy last week.
HOUSTON - Faith in the reliability of the Texas power grid remains at best, "shaky", and at worst, "deeply suspect". With summer barely underway – ERCOT has been forced to issue conservation alerts amid record demand and an unexpected drop in generation. That despite assurances from Governor Greg Abbott that "all that needed to be done, was done" by the legislature to ensure resilience and prevent a repeat of February’s deadly winter blackout.