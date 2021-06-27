A reliable power grid summer and winter - What's Your Point?

Faith in the reliability of the Texas power grid remains at best, "shaky", and at worst, "deeply suspect".

With summer barely underway – ERCOT has been forced to issue conservation alerts amid record demand and an unexpected drop in generation. That despite assurances from Governor Greg Abbott that "all that needed to be done, was done" by the legislature to ensure resilience and prevent a repeat of February’s deadly winter blackout.

"They've got repairs done now before the real heat of summer hits and they should be prepared to go through the summer fully capable of meeting demands" — Governor Greg Abbott



"We are deeply concerned about the issues associated with all of these plants that are offline. At this time, and we will be doing a thorough investigation to understand what the issues are and to assess what the implications are for the grid " — Warren Lasher, ERCOT Senior Director of System Planning

