A lot of people are traveling to the Texas border, but few have a workable solution - What's Your Point?

"I don't support people coming in and crossing the river and staying here in the United States, I think those people should be sent back." — Rolando Salianas, Jr., Mayor Eagle Pass Texas

From the border town of Eagle Pass - Democratic city leaders voicing both exasperation and desperation at the unabated flow of immigrants through their community.

Adding exponentially to "the frustration", the response of the so-called leader of the "free world"

"I've done all I can do. Just give me the power. I've asked from the very day I got into office." said Biden this week.

As if that deeply disingenuous claim wasn't bad enough...the bi-partisan border security measure being hashed out for months - appears now to "be dead-on-arrival" " before it's even been released and reviewed.

That's because former president Trump has signaled, he'd prefer the current debacle continue - rather than accept a compromise.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw called that tactic a "betrayal"

"The height of stupidity is having a strong opinion on something you know nothing about". "So, I don’t have a strong opinion on the bill because I haven’t seen it. Nobody has."

"If we have a bill which on-net significantly decreases illegal immigration, and we sabotage that, that is inconsistent with what we told voters we would do." — U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R) Texas

