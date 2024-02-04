Expand / Collapse search

A lot of people are traveling to the Texas border, but few have a workable solution - What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
HOUSTON -  From the border town of Eagle Pass - Democratic city leaders voicing both exasperation and desperation at the unabated flow of immigrants through their community.

 Adding exponentially to "the frustration", the response of the so-called leader of the "free world" 

 "I've done all I can do. Just give me the power. I've asked from the very day I got into office." said Biden this week.

Bipartisan border security dead on arrival amid Trump's opposition

Democratic leaders are frustrated with the immigration influx, blaming both the Biden's administration's inaction and Trump's opposition to a bipartisan border security measure.

 As if that deeply disingenuous claim wasn't bad enough...the bi-partisan border security measure being hashed out for months - appears now to "be dead-on-arrival" " before it's even been released and reviewed.

 That's because former president Trump has signaled, he'd prefer the current debacle continue - rather than accept a compromise.

 Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw called that tactic a "betrayal"

