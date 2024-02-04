A lot of people are traveling to the Texas border, but few have a workable solution - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - From the border town of Eagle Pass - Democratic city leaders voicing both exasperation and desperation at the unabated flow of immigrants through their community.
Adding exponentially to "the frustration", the response of the so-called leader of the "free world"
"I've done all I can do. Just give me the power. I've asked from the very day I got into office." said Biden this week.
As if that deeply disingenuous claim wasn't bad enough...the bi-partisan border security measure being hashed out for months - appears now to "be dead-on-arrival" " before it's even been released and reviewed.
That's because former president Trump has signaled, he'd prefer the current debacle continue - rather than accept a compromise.
Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw called that tactic a "betrayal"
