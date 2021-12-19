Expand / Collapse search

67% of Americans say inflation has caused harship - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Inflation effecting everyone

Recent poll says 67% of Americans are feeling some hardship from current inflation. The panel discusses the treasury's role and Biden's influence in how the U.S. economy moves forward.

Houston - As American families contend with the most drastic inflation in 40 years - the Federal Reserve signaled its intention to raise interest rates three times next year in an effort to slow down surging prices.
The Fed's action comes as a Fox Business poll found 67%  of Americans say inflation has caused financial hardship during the past six months,.and perhaps more telling - nearly half  - 46% fear President Biden’s social spending plan will only make inflation worse.

With prices rising at a 6% annual pace - it won't take long to severely erode the buying power of retirement savings. 