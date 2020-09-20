Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
4
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

2020's natural disasters, coincidence or proof of human influence on climate change - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Climate change and the voters

The WYP panel talks about natural disasters in 2020 and climate change and the importance of the topic in the upcoming election

HOUSTON - This week's panel Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, join Greg Groogan to talk about the politics of climate change.

According to scientists at NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, the three-month season from June through August 2020 was the Northern Hemisphere’s hottest meteorological summer, surpassing 2019 and 2016, which were previously tied for the hottest.

Huge chunk of Greenland's ice cap breaks off

California Governor gently confronts Trump on climate change

Joe Biden says recent extreme weather events and wildfires underscore urgent need to address climate change

