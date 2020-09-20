2020's natural disasters, coincidence or proof of human influence on climate change - What's Your Point?

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, join Greg Groogan to talk about the politics of climate change.

According to scientists at NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, the three-month season from June through August 2020 was the Northern Hemisphere’s hottest meteorological summer, surpassing 2019 and 2016, which were previously tied for the hottest.

