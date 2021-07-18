2 infrastructure bills with $Trillions price tag - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you listen hard enough you can probably hear the printing presses in Washington shifting into "hyperdrive".

Before Congress, as we speak, two so-called "infrastructure" bills with a combined price tag of $5 trillion dollars - that's trillion with a "t"!

Republicans are offering tenuous support for the actual "infrastructure" measure - the one that constructs and repairs roads, bridges, dams, etc.

However, Democrats are going it alone on the second jumbo spending bill to improve our so-called "human infrastructure" - progressive code for "new social programs."

Gov't Spending, Childcare Credit and Inflation

Schumer and Pelosi are looking to pass that measure, albeit with a razor margin, through budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority.

Advertisement

Host Greg Groogan poses a simple question, to the panel - Can we afford this?