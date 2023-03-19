Expand / Collapse search

Winter season comes to an end; Spring starts Monday

It'll be chilly for the final day of rodeo, but we should see a good amount of afternoon sunshine which will be a nice treat! Look out for a cold night, as many dip into the upper 30s for the bus stop hour tomorrow morning but otherwise, a quiet return to work and school locally. Spring begins and onshore flow returns, kicking off a warming trend through the end of the week. Rain chances in general are slim until Friday, which looks stormy as our next cold front pushes through.

