It'll be chilly for the final day of the rodeo, but we should see a good amount of afternoon sunshine which will be a nice treat!

Look out for a cold night, as many dip into the upper 30s for the bus stop hour tomorrow morning but otherwise, a quiet return to work and school locally.

Spring begins and onshore flow returns, kicking off a warming trend through the end of the week.

Rain chances in general are slim until Friday, which looks stormy as our next cold front pushes through.