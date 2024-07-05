Hurricane season is here, and you may hear meteorologists mention the "dirty side" of the hurricane when talking about the forecast. So, where is the "dirty side," and what does it mean if you are in the path?

The dirty side of a hurricane, also known as the "right-front quadrant" when you are looking along its path of travel, is typically the most dangerous part of the storm.

This is because it combines the hurricane's own forward motion with the strongest wind speeds that circulate around the storm's center, or the eye. Therefore, the wind speed is effectively higher in this quadrant than any other part of the hurricane.

Aside from stronger winds, the dirty side is also where you generally find the heaviest rain, the highest storm surge, and the greatest potential for tornadoes. These effects are amplified because the hurricane's motion adds to the speed of the swirling winds and pushes more water and moisture onshore.

The severity of the conditions on the dirty side of the hurricane can cause devastating damage to structures, lead to severe flooding, and pose a high risk to life and property. This is why understanding the storm's direction and strength is crucial for emergency preparedness and response.

Hurricane preparedness list

You should have a disaster preparedness kit ready to go well before a storm is ever on the way. At a minimum, your kit should have the basic supplies like food, water, first aid supplies and flashlights.

