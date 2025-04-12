Houston weather: Beautiful Spring Saturday

The Brief Stretch Of Beautiful April Weather Continues Humidity Increasing Sunday Looking Ahead To The Next Possibility For Rain



Beautiful Spring Weather Continues

High pressure moves back into the region this weekend, keeping our weather nearly perfect again today. Lower dew point values this morning are making it feel drier. Humidity will be back on rise this Sunday and into early next week.

Warmer temperatures expected next week

Our daily high temperatures will also get warmer with some upper 80s expected by Sunday and Monday.

A weak cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing temperatures back to the kid-80s with a return of the upper-80s by Good Friday.

A couple of issues to be aware of include rising levels of grass and weed pollen.

Looking ahead to Easter Weekend

Shower chances could return for parts of Easter weekend, but it's a bit far off to be confident as to the exact timing. Between the Euro and GFS computer models, we'll watch for a round of showers through next weekend.

Right now, models are showing a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Keep checking back for updates!