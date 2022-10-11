Tropical Storm Karl possibly bringing wet weather to SE Texas

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Direct impacts from Karl are not expected, but some moisture from Karl may stream into SE Texas over the next few days.

A cold front will also approach from the north bringing a chance for spotty showers and storms Wednesday through early Thursday. That front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures late week.

Then a stronger front moves in early next week with a better shot for rain and storms. That front will have it feeling a lot more like fall by next Tuesday.