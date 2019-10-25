Tropical Depression now Tropical Storm Olga

article

TD 17 is now Tropical Storm Olga with winds at 40mph and it's heading NNE at 18mph. It is expected to make landfall in central Louisiana by early Saturday morning. It will have little impact on SE Texas, except for some higher tides.

Forecasters say coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain Friday and Saturday; 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible across a wide section of Mississippi.

Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches (2.5 to 10 centimeters) are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.

