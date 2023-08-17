Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:45 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Texas ranked third in states impacted by natural disasters, according to WalletHub

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

TEXAS - A recent study conducted by WalletHub has revealed that Texas has now secured the unenviable position of being the third state most affected by natural disasters in the United States. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The comprehensive analysis encompassed a range of calamities, spanning from wildfires to tornadoes and hurricanes. The study specifically focused on events that resulted in damages totaling one billion dollars or more, spanning from the year 1980 to the present.

According to the study's findings, only Mississippi and Louisiana outpace Texas in terms of the frequency and severity of natural disasters. The Lone Star State's susceptibility to a wide array of natural catastrophes, including hurricanes along its Gulf Coast, tornadoes in its central plains, and wildfires in its arid western regions, contributed to its high ranking.

Texas ranked third for natural disasters by state

The Lone Star State's susceptibility to a wide array of natural catastrophes, including hurricanes along its Gulf Coast, tornadoes in its central plains, and wildfires in its arid western regions, contributed to its high ranking.

WalletHub's research highlighted the immense economic and social repercussions of these disasters, emphasizing the substantial financial toll they impose on the state and its residents. The cumulative impact of these events over the decades has solidified Texas's position as one of the most disaster-prone areas in the country.

The study's parameters focused on disasters that caused damages reaching or exceeding one billion dollars, aiming to underscore the most catastrophic events over the past four decades. These events encompassed the full spectrum of natural disasters, from meteorological to geological, each leaving an indelible mark on the affected regions.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Conversely, the state of Maine emerged as the least impacted by natural disasters according to the WalletHub study. Its geographic location and climatic conditions appear to have shielded it from the most devastating impacts that many other states have experienced.
 