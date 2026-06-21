Houston weather: Triple-digit Father's Day heat index

The Brief Morning rain will give way to triple-digit feels-like temperatures across Southeast Texas, kicking off a prolonged, week-long heat wave. Forecasters urge extreme caution for outdoor holiday plans and local events, advising regular shade breaks and rigorous hydration. No tropical storm development is expected for the next seven days, as a massive plume of Saharan dust chokes off necessary moisture.



A soggy start to Father’s Day will give way to dangerous afternoon heat across Southeast Texas on Sunday, initiating a prolonged, steamy pattern expected to lock the region in triple-digit heat index values well into next week.

Dangerous Father's Day heat

Residents with outdoor holiday plans, as well as attendees at local World Cup events, need to exercise extreme caution.

Although a regional Heat Advisory was lifted on Saturday, ambient afternoon temperatures are still projected to climb into the low to mid-90s, driving feels-like temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius).

Atmospheric conditions will feel especially oppressive during outdoor athletic events. Anyone spending extended periods outside is strongly advised to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, maintain rigorous hydration, and monitor for early signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Quiet Atlantic tropical outlook

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Sunday that no tropical cyclone activity is expected over the next seven days, offering a temporary reprieve from early-season storm anxieties.

The atmospheric calm is being attributed to a massive plume of Saharan dust currently migrating across the main development region of the Atlantic Ocean. The dense layer of dry, airborne soil effectively suppresses storm development by choking off the moisture and instability necessary for tropical systems to organize.

This stable but scorching pattern will remain firmly entrenched through the upcoming week. Daily high temperatures will consistently hover in the mid-90s with low chances of rain, making water bottles an essential accessory for commuters and outdoor workers alike.