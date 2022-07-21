Texas drought intensifies with little rain relief ahead

article

The drought in Texas and the greater Houston area is intensifying.

According to the new U.S. Drought Monitor statistics, which were released Thursday morning, nearly the entire state is under drought conditions.

A concerning 57% classified as Extreme or Exceptional on the drought scale.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

These numbers, while not currently as bad as they were in 2011, are still worrying.

The rainfall outlook for both the next seven days, and the month of August show little relief.

The GFS computer model shows very little accumulation of rain here or across much of Texas over the next week, although a few isolated storms are expected here over the next few days.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center just released their outlook for the month of August, and it shows that there is a high probability of hotter and drier than normal conditions to persist.

RELATED: Houston Fire Department responds to more than 300 heat-related calls in June | Coast-to-'toast': Sweltering heat baking 100 million Americans from the West to Northeast

Finally, our temperatures recently have been unusually hot with 17 days reaching 100 degrees or warmer compared to none in 2021 and three in an average year.